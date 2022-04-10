On Friday, Verdieu Registre, 33, pleaded guilty to charges related to an ongoing investigation that revealed he was the head of a prostitution ring that stretched across Canada and was sentenced to 39 months in prison.
A warrant for Registre’s arrest was issued in 2019 and he was eventually arrested in the Dominican Republic last February with the collaboration of Interpol and the RCMP. He worked alongside six accomplices and 26 women who worked as prostitutes.
In 2018, Montreal police found $200,000 in cash and over $100,000 of jewelry in Registre’s parents’ home in the South Shore. Evidence suggests his parents were unaware of this.
The investigation conducted by Montreal police found that the prostitution ring operated for five years in Quebec, Ontario, western Canada, and the U.S. “He acted like a boss and his accomplices, or bookers, referred to him when it came to managing the prostitution,” said lead Prosecutor Amélie Rivard. “He could determine the location of the prostitution, the rate and how the sex workers would be relocated, as well as their work hours.”
Rivard said a major factor in Registre’s case was that none of the women who worked for him wanted to file complaints with the police, some even saying they considered him to be their business partner. Additionally, his guilty plea saved a considerable amount of time since the trial would have lasted a minimum of four months. The two months that Registre spent in detention in the Dominican Republic also factored into the recommended sentence by the court, according to Rivard.
One of his friends, Manuelle Duranceau-Lapointe was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to carryout 75 hours of community service for sending him a tip that he was being investigated in 2018 when she worked for the Canadian Border Services Agency. Some of Registre’s accomplices also face charges in Montreal
