During Sunday’s anti-racism Solidarity march, over 5,000 people gathered in Montreal’s downtown Quartier Des Spectacles and Place du Canada in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. “I don’t think there’s going to be any trouble,” said UQAM’s Mireille Célestin. “But people should know that we’re angry...really angry, and we’re not going to take it anymore.” Others, including Stéphanie Germain, told the crowd that “...this is just the beginning of a big change that’s going to affect the rest of our lives.” As they stood among thousands of young people in a multi-racial, multi-ethnic crowd that (mostly) wore a mask and tried to maintain a decent distance from each other, it didn’t take long before they began to make their way down the street (Berri) towards the downtown core. Hundreds of make-shift signs repeated ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘No Justice, No Peace.’ Perhaps the most poignant was one that read “My color is not a crime.” “While it’s a terrible situation in the States,” said Montreal’s Liberal MP Paule Robitaille,”...racial profiling and systematic discrimination still exist here in Montreal, and what’s important is that we do something about it.” An emotional high point came as several thousand kneeled wth fists raised in front of the statue of Sir Wilfrid Laurier at Dorchester Square. As even the SPVM used its ‘Twitter’ feed to denounce the violence that led to Floyd’s death, no one expected any trouble. However about an hour after the marchers dispersed, some black hooded participants who some observers identified as Antifa members, broke away and began to pick what at least one observer described as, “...some well- scripted fights” with the police while others used the opportunity to break into ‘Steve’s’ — a well-known Ste. Catherine street music store. The SPVM quickly declared the march to be over and ordered everybody to go home. When the SPVM’s bicycle squads began to close off streets, several local media observers noticed “...that it’s not their first rodeo,” as the police began to use their ‘kettle’ tactic in order to trap and arrest their suspects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.