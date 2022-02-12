Thousands marched in the ‘United in Love and Liberty’ rally in Villeray Saturday before leaving to join the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa.
Demonstrators met at Jarry Park at 10 a.m. and marched through the streets for about an hour, then made their way back to the meeting area to hear guest speakers at the event.
The rally was met by a small, anti-fascist group, including so-called ‘Socialist Fightback’ yelling slurs at the crowd opposite them accusing organizers of being ‘racist’. Both groups were separated by SPVM officers.
“This is our country, it belongs to us, and we want it back,” one business owner told The Suburban. As the crowd marched through the borough, residents could be seen waving in support.
“I’m very pleased to see all these people here fighting for their rights. The tide is turning right now. It’s time to stop these draconian measures in Canada,” People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier told The Suburban.
Bernier told the crowd that he is proud of them for defending the rights and liberties of all Canadians and said thank you to the truck drivers. He accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of discrediting those who are in Ottawa and said that the reality is that these are all ordinary citizens.
“It doesn’t matter our race or nationality,” said one of the rally’s organizers who thanked everyone in attendance.
A teacher took the stand to tell the crowd that there would be another protest in Quebec City next Saturday to fight for children’s rights in school. A demonstration will take place in front of the National Assembly.
Around noon, several demonstrators could be seen leaving the crowd and getting into their vehicles to head to Ottawa.
