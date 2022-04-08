Some 83 daycares (CPE) in Montreal and Laval are threatening to go on strike again after the renewal of collective agreements for all of Quebec last December. It is possible that the number could grow to 115 facilities.
The employer association wants to negotiate its own collective agreement, including regional clauses since it was not sitting at the negotiating table at the time of the initial renewal.
The union representing CPE workers in Montreal and Laval - a member of CSN-affiliate Federation of Health and Social Services - will hold meetings to consult its’ members on the strike.
Vice-President of negotiations, Nathalie Fontaine said the union might recommend a strike to its members, but she does not know if the mandate sought will be for an indefinite strike or for several strike days.
"We heard a lot about their determination, on March 16, to go on strike,” said Fontaine. “Will that be the decision next week? I can't tell you. But for sure there will be pressure tactics and it won't be just wearing a sticker or showing a leaflet, but it will include strike days.”
