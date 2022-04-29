Montreal and Laval CPE employers have reached an agreement in principle with its CPE unions.
A final conciliation meeting was held ahead of a planned four-day strike scheduled for next Tuesday. The union previously voted in favour of a 10-day strike mandate.
The Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval includes 60 union locals that manage 83 facilities across the island.
The union has since confirmed the strike days have been cancelled and workers are set to vote on the agreement in principle soon.
Nathalie Fontaine, Vice President of negotiations said that the union is ready to accept the collective agreement, but the decision will ultimately rely on the employees’ votes.
