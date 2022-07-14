Local food bank Moisson Montreal is launching a summer fundraising campaign to help children who lack the support of school nutrition programs during summer vacation time.
The “Hungry for Vacation” campaign’s objective is to raise $60,000 which will make it possible to redistribute the equivalent of $900,000 in food to over 300 other organizations and food banks that it serves.
“Due to the summer break, many students usually supported by the school network no longer receive help. The end of this food aid means that there is a greater demand for the organizations we serve,” said Moisson Montreal. “The pandemic and the cost of living have also heightened the distress of some families.”
The organization says that about 20,000 children benefit from food assistance programs across the city. Moisson Montreal also contributes to reducing food insecurity and fighting food waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.