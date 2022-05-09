Liberal leader Dominique Anglade announced the party’s candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont after veteran MNA Pierre Arcand said he could not seek re-election on Sunday after serving the riding since 2007.
Michelle Setlakwe, a one-time mayoral candidate for the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) in 2021 will represent the party in the Mont-Royal-Outemont riding in the fall general election. She previously lost her bid for Mayor of TMR to Peter J. Malouf after serving as a city councillor for five years.
Setlakwe is a business lawyer who has worked at Norton Rose for a decade.She studied law at Univesité de Montréal (UdeM) and moved to TMR in 2000. She is married to former conservative cabinet minister in the Stephen Harper government, Michael Fortier.
She made it clear that she opposes certain legislations in the current government such as Bill 96 and Bill 21.
(0) comments
