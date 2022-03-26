A memorial was held Friday at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex to pay tribute to 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet who was murdered outside of St. Thomas High School in Pointe Claire last month.
“If there should be a memorial anywhere, it should be here, because this is where he grew up,” said Marc Ghafari, one of Lucas’s hockey teammates.
A couple of hundred people, including Lucas Gaudet’s family, school mates and friends from hockey, paid their respects as his ashes sat on a table in the middle of the ice rink. The boy’s ashes were surrounded by his hockey jerseys and sports equipment to symbolize what he loved most.
“He would want to be here with them, he would want to hold them and hug them and play with them and laugh, being the little joker that he was,” said his father, Guy Gaudet. “The happiest day of my life was the day he was born. My saddest day was the day he passed.”
There have been several other events over the past month to honour Gaudet’s life and memory, such as a candlelit vigil where family and friends retraced his last steps. His death also prompted a demonstration on March 5 to draw attention to the increase in violent deaths among teens.
Gaudet urged the government to focus on building up the community instead of imposing divisive policies to prevent other families from experiencing such a tragedy.
