Media lawyers ask Quebec Court of Appeal for secret trial details

Lawyers from several media organizations and Quebec’s Attorney General went before the Court of Appeals to demand more information about a secret trial that was recently made public due to an appealed conviction.
"The very confidence of the public in its legal system depends on the fact that justice is being rendered publicly,” said media lawyer Christian Leblanc. “That's the whole philosophy, and I think it's the best one. If judgements are rendered publicly, you are not imagining that it's not well-rendered," said Leblanc.
Other lawyers agreed that not disclosing details about the trial is contrary to the fundamental principles of Canada’s justice system. Some information about the trial recently became public because the accused, a police informant, appealed their conviction and the court of appeals issued a redacted ruling critical of the lower court proceedings.
Most of the details in the original case such as the alleged crime, location and the name of the police force involved are being kept from the public and there is no official docket number on file for the case.
Quebec’s Court of Appeal will issue a ruling on the media’s request to have access to more details in the case.
