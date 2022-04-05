McGill University is threatening to sanction its’ student union and prohibit it from using the school’s name after the association openly supported a pro-Palestinian policy that McGill and several Jewish groups believe is discriminatory.
The Palestine Solidarity Policy was adopted in a student referendum last month with 71.1 per cent approval from the Student’s Society of McGill University but with only 15% of students voting. The policy says that McGill will join an international campaign to boycott companies and institutions that are ‘complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians.’
Only three days after the policy was approved, Deputy Provost Fabrice Labeau sent a public statement to the McGill community denouncing the policy, calling it ‘incompatible with the university’s values of inclusion, diversity and respect.’ "McGill University firmly denounces all forms of racism and discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia," said McGill spokesperson Cynthia Lee.
McGill’s administration gave the student union a month to repeal the motion or have its’ agreement terminated with the university under the ‘Memorandum of Agreement’ which governs the relationship between the school and the union. The vote on the policy was held between March 15 and 21, in which 2,294 students voted in favour of the policy and 931 voted against it.
Lee said the policy will lead to a conflict on campus and would ‘foster a culture of ostracization and disrespect based on students’ identity, religious or political beliefs.’ Several Jewish advocacy groups also support McGill’s decision. Hillel signed a joint statement with Hasbara Fellowships Canada along with other Jewish organizations on campus to denounce the policy.
Danielle Fuchs, President of Hillel Montreal, and student at McGill said she feels hesitant wearing items on campus that make her identifiable as a Jew.
"A few of us have been publicly shamed and accused of being xenophobic, racist, or even of working for the Israeli government," said Fuchs.
