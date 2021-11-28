Thomas Khairy has made Forbes magazine’s list as one of the worlds 30 most impressive people under 30 for 2021. And he’s just turning 16!
Khairy was recognized for his research with the Montreal Heart Institute that found use in recycled pacemakers and defibrillators to help supply around the world. With his colleagues, he showed that the risk of infection from the implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators was similar with used re-sterilized devices as with new ones.
At 15, he was recognized as one of the youngest authors to be published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
“It makes me so happy to know that the project that we've been working on with this team for several years, that it's more than just medicine, that's really what I love the most,” said Khairy.
The young Montrealer said that he was inspired by Montreal Heart Institute specialist Marie-Andrée Lupien who collected used pacemakers for patients in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Honduras. He was only 12 years old when he began research with Lupien.
His father, Paul Khairy, a cardiologist at the Montreal Heart Institute and professor of medicine at UdeM, introduced Thomas to the team in charge of the humanitarian project that led to his study. It's titled Infections associated with resterilized pacemakers and defibrillators, and with his name first, Thomas shares authorship with his dad and several others at the Heart Institute and elsewhere.
Thomas’ mother, UdeM alumnus Nadine Yared, a pharmacist at UdeM-affiliated CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, offered advice helping her son stay focused and grounded.
Since the beginning, the whole initiative of this project was {really} just to see how many lives can be saved,” said Khairy.
Khairy is studying at Marianopolis College and plans on going to Med school to pursue his interest in cardiology and research.
