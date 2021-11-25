A Trois-Rivières man charged with incitement to hatred after threatening to kill Jews in a Facebook post has been convicted.
On Jan. 26, 2021, Patrick Lavoie compared Jews to a group of vultures and racists. He also suggested blowing up a Hasidic synagogue in Montreal and putting the remaining survivors on a plane and “get rid of them.”
Jewish human rights organization B’nai Brith alerted police and discovered even more disturbing posts during their investigation. All the findings were handed over to law enforcement.
Lavoie was charged for communicating statements in a public space that incited hatred against an identifiable group where such incitement is likely to breach the public peace. He received a suspended sentence and two years’ probation that included mandatory community service.
“There must be a clear public understanding that promotion of hatred and violence online is unacceptable. There must be criminal consequences for such behaviour,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “Unfortunately, B’nai Brith Canada has been documenting a steady rise in online hate over recent years, and that is one of the reasons we prepared our recent report: Likes For Hate, to better explain the role of social media algorithms in driving this phenomenon.”
