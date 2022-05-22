A man was shot in Lachine early Sunday morning. Montreal police found the 36-year-old who had suffered a gunshot to the upper body in an alleyway around 4 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
The man was sent to the hospital in serious condition. SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it is ‘difficult to establish what actually happened’ as police investigate the scene. There are currently no suspects or witnesses to the event.
Bergeron said that investigators will check video surveillance footage in the area to uncover additional information surrounding the shooting.
Police will interview the victim once he is in stable condition.
