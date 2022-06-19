A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after an altercation in an apartment complex downtown.
The SPVM received a call in the early hours of the morning regarding the incident between the two men at an apartment on Sussex St. and Tupper St. near Atwater metro. Police discovered the man there with injuries to his upper body.
"He was brought to the hospital in critical condition," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin. Police arrested a 54-year-old man at the scene and brought him to a detention centre to meet with investigators for further questioning.
Police confirm that the two men know each other but are not sure if they are related. An investigation is underway.
