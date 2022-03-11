A 28-year-old man died in hospital following an overnight shooting near Place Versailles shopping centre, marking the fourth homicide of the year.
Around midnight on Wednesday, police were called to the scene on the northeastern side of the Place Versailles shopping centre where they found the man on the ground, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He died in the hospital on Thursday morning.
Though there were some witnesses on the scene at the time of the shooting, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects according to SPVM Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
“For now, we don’t know the reason of him being the target of those shots,” said Brabant. Investigators will speak to the victim’s family to gather more information about him.
An investigation is underway at the scene where SPVM’s major crime unit will be knocking on doors and checking surveillance camera footage for more information about the crime.
