A man entered a mosque and attacked worshippers with bear spray in Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday morning. Police say the man was also carrying an axe.
Peel police were called to the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre at 7 a.m. at the time of the incident. A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and investigators are considering possible motives of the attack. No charges have yet been laid.
No one was seriously injured but some people suffered ‘minor injuries’ from the bear spray. Police officers will remain in the area for the time being to ensure everyone remains safe, but they believe it was an isolated incident.
“An individual came wielding an axe and carrying numerous other sharp-edged weapons, as well as pepper spray,” said the mosque’s Imam, Ibrahim Hindy.
According to Nadia Hasan, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, a few men who were at the mosque praying tackled the man and apprehended him until police arrived.
“But I think for the most part, folks are still processing what’s happened and are trying to kind of see how they can ensure that their communities remain secure,” said Hasan.
The mosque is looking into different options to offer grief counselling and other mental health support to those who were affected by the attack, according to Hasan.
“There is no place in our province for such evil and hateful acts,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Police are still investigating the attack and anyone with information should contact investigators.
