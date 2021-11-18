Efforts to stop Mamadou Konaté’s deportation to the Ivory Coast are working as the former orderly in seniors homes during Covid - one of those called ‘Guardian Angels’ - will get to stay in Quebec a little while longer.Tuesday morning, a letter requesting a stay of proceedings was sent to Jean Boulet, Quebec Deputy Immigration Minister and Marco Mendicino, federal Minister of Public Safety.
On Wednesday, Konaté lawyer, Stewart Istvanffy revealed that a judge granted a temporary stay of deportation until the end of the proceedings - an evaluation under section 42.1 of Immigration and Refugee Protection act. Konaté was ready to leave the country by this Friday, and initially fought his deportation because he feared for his life. He was detained in Sept. 2020 in a holding centre in Laval. He arrived in Canada in 2016 after fleeing a political crisis afflicting the Ivory Coast since 2011. He had a refugee status in Liberia where he was previously exiled.
The federal government launched a program for health care workers seeking asylum and the Quebec government vowed to fast track the applications of those working on the front lines during the pandemic. To be eligible, applicants must have a job in the health field providing direct care to patients between March 13 2020 to Aug. 14 2020.
Konaté worked as a janitor and an orderly in a care facility (CHSLD) at the height of the pandemic but does not comply with government requirements that specify that the worker must provide “direct services” to patients.
The situation sparked outrage and resulted in a rally last summer held outside PM Justin Trudeau’s office in the Papineau riding to fight for Konaté’s right to stay in Canada. “If we deport someone like Mamadou Konaté, we do poorly as a country. We do poorly as a province,” said Alexdandre Boulerice, MP representing the riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie.
