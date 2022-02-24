Mamadi Fara Camara, wrongfully arrested and charged with attempted murder last year, has settled his case with the city of Montreal. Camara, his family and neighbours sued the city and Quebec’s attorney general for $940,000 in July which increased to $1.2 million in compensation for physical and psychological damages. Camara’s lawyers reached an agreement with the city and settled for $347,000 on Wednesday.
During a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2021, Camara was charged with assault, attempted murder, and the disarming of Montreal police officer Sanjay Vig. He was arrested and detained for six days until authorities determined they arrested the wrong man when images on a traffic surveillance camera showed a third person was present during the assault.
Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron issued a formal apology for Camara’s wrongful arrest and detention two days after charges were dropped at his bail hearing. The lawsuit concluded that Vig offered false statements concerning the traffic stop as well as mis-identified Camara as the assailant. It said that officers used unnecessary violence during Camara’s arrest, pulling him from his vehicle and holding his head to the pavement.
When Montreal police searched his home, they allegedly behaved abusively, ordering building occupants to sit in a bus for hours. The lawsuit also stated that police leaked confidential information to the media to damage Camara’s reputation. The lawsuit also argued that the Crown based most of its case on police statements and that the surveillance video had been available all along and called the incident a ‘sloppy police operation based on racial discrimination.’
“The prosecutor did not act with the independence and impartiality required of his role, criteria made even more important in this case, given the seriousness of the charge and the fact that the victim was a police officer,” stated the lawsuit. Camara’s lawyer Virginie Dufresne-Lemire said that her client and his family thanks the Quebec population for their support.
