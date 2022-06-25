Three out of four northbound lanes on the Champlain bridge were closed on Saturday night following an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
According to Sûreté Québec (SQ), the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck the motorcyclist as both were headed north on the bridge. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and there is an investigation underway to determine what happened.
The Champlain Bridge should be avoided for the time being as well as the Jacques-Cartier bridge which is closed until 11:30 p.m. in anticipation of fireworks scheduled this evening.
