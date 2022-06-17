Loyola High School announced its plans to switch to co-education learning in the 2023-2024 academic year following over 100 years of being a Catholic, private all-boys secondary school.
The Jesuits of Canada along with Loyola High’s board of Governors have allegedly discussed admitting girls to the school for some time as the birth rate declines in Quebec. The school found it appropriate to begin allowing girls to its curriculum after three Jesuit schools in Canada had already done so.
After discussions amongst school alumni, parents, teachers and the ‘mother’s guild’ last month, the school announced that it will admit the first group of female students in the 2023-2024 academic year.
“While the core mission of Loyola has remained the same since its founding, the culture and experience of our students has consistently changed from one generation to the next, and we must ensure that we keep updating our pedagogical approach for the times,” read a statement from the school.
Marcelle De Freitas, Loyola’s first female President believes this is a positive change for the school. “Society has shifted, and we see women in leadership frequently now. It’s a coed world,” she said.
The school has since applied to the government for a permit to open a French section in 2025, and plans to launch a fundraiser to upgrade its current athletic facilities.
There will be a public open house on Sept. 17 for parents and prospective students.
