Long wait times for PCR tests in Montreal

The waiting period to receive a PCR test in Montreal has now reached 10 days with some appointments at certain centers stretching into the new year. Many government-run testing sites do not have any available appointments at all while others only show availabilities in 2022. “Due to high traffic at our walk-in COVID-19 screening clinics, located in Kirkland and Verdun, the maximum testing capacity has been reached for the day,” said the CIUSSS of West Island Montreal.
The recent increase in the demand for COVID-19 testing has pushed laboratories to their limits according to the Alliance of Professional and Technical Personnel in Health and Social Services, a union that represents 5,400 laboratory technicians in Quebec.
“There’s a feeling of despair,” said union Vice-President Sandra Etienne. She said laboratory technicians are overwhelmed and some are changing careers while others close to retirement are leaving the industry.
On Tuesday, Quebec’s Health Ministry said that due to the high number of cases, people who test positive for COVID will be notified by email and not my phone.
