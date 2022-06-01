Hundreds of people have been lining up at the Service Canada offices in Montreal to obtain their passports ahead of summer vacation season.
Some have waited for hours to review the status of their files. Though documents were submitted months ago, they have yet to receive updates from the Federal Government.
"It's my fifth time, second day in a row because now her [my daughter's] travel date is getting closer," said Sonia Crete, one mother waiting in line.
Those who did gain priority entry into the Service Canada locations were those who had to travel within 48 hours. They filled out all necessary information again and should receive their passport within 24-48 hours.
Anyone in line who did not have plans to leave the country within the next 48 hours were told to come back to a Service Canada office closer to their departure date.
