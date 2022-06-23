The situation at the passport office at the Guy-Favreau Complex has not gotten better ahead of the holiday weekend as people continue to wait in line for their passports. The line of people waiting began on René-Lévesque Blvd. and Jeanne-Mance St. and ended at the corner of Saint-Urbain St. and De La Gauchetière St. Many had been camped out overnight.
According to those in line, the office closed its doors yesterday without providing any information on the situation, leaving many with no choice but to wait until they reopened the next day. “They closed their doors around 10 a.m. saying that the office was full and did not provide any other details,” Isabelle, who was waiting in line for her daughter’s passport, told The Suburban. “We didn't even know if it was worth it to wait but many of us had no choice. What was really frustrating people yesterday was the lack of communication.”
“The communication is better today but there is still little to no information,” another woman in line Véronique told The Suburban. Louise had been waiting in line for 30 hours and she is planning on leaving Friday at 11am to visit family with a group of ten. She is the only one without her passport. She came to the office last week but was told to come back this week, 24-48 hours before she was leaving.
“My priority is to get my passport that I was supposed to receive at the end of May,” Louise told The Suburban. “I have nothing to lose by waiting here, but I know there is no guarantee that I will get it in time.” Many in line are in the same situation as Louise, having sent their passport requests months ago with no information since.
Max, who has been waiting all night, said the situation was tense throughout the evening. He was supposed to receive his passport on June 16. He made friends with two other men in line, one of whom was approached by a drunk man in the middle of the night and feared for the safety of others. “I don't think it's handled properly but what can we do but wait,” Max told The Suburban.
