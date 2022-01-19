Local grocery stores in Montreal are finding solutions to stock shelves and find workers amid supply chain issues and labour shortages.
Johnny Piccoli Director of Inter Marché on Jarry told The Suburban that he keeps repeating to clients that there are recurring product shortages. While the local grocery store receives much of their stock from overseas, Piccoli said that shipping containers have been delayed which has caused a back order on many products. “The company called about the container that was supposed to come last week and told us that it would be delayed,” said Piccoli.
On top of supply chain issues, Piccoli called managing the store and finding staff a ‘seven-day a week operation.’ “People didn’t come back after receiving the CERB (Canadian Emergency Response Benefit),” said Piccoli. “I take what I can get in terms of workers.” Piccoli said that shoppers should also expect a five to 10 per cent increase on milk next month as food prices surge across the province.
Marco Moscato Manager of PA supermarket on Parc Ave. is in a similar situation as Piccoli. “We have trouble getting imported goods,” Moscato told The Suburban. “It’s not a new problem but it has gotten a lot worse now.” Companies cannot keep up with supply and demand and are not able to stock stores. Moscato said that imported goods are the most affected such as imported oil and specialty items. Some of these items have been out of stock for nearly three months with no scheduled delivery date in sight. “We always find other solutions but if this continues, we will be missing even more products,” said Moscato
Moscato said that the new mandate requiring truck drivers to be vaccinated to cross the border will further hinder the lack of stock in stores. “We can’t force people to get vaccinated if they don’t want to,” said Moscato. “It will be harder [to get stock] if we are missing more truck drivers.”
The PA supermarket has also experienced issues finding drivers for its’ delivery service. “No one wants to work, and the conditions are hard for delivery people,” said Moscato. The winter storm in Montreal at the beginning of the week caused a halt in deliveries since some drivers were working 15 hours straight in winter road conditions according to Moscato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.