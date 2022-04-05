Quebec Liberals made an appeal to opposition parties asking for help in correcting a mistake they admit making in proposing that anglophone CEGEPs impose three core courses in French on anglophone students in an amendment to Bill 96.
The Liberals asked for help removing the amendment after receiving backlash from the Anglophone community and English CEGEP administrators.
The Parti Québécois (PQ) and Québec Solidaire (QS) said they want to keep the proposal in Bill 96 because it will help anglophones better integrate in the workplace.
“That’s their problem. Deal with it,” said PQ Language Critic Pascal Bérubé at the legislature on Tuesday. “Who was it that brought those amendments to the table? The Liberals. What do you want me to do about it? Give them a pep talk? This is a circus. It’s unbelievable that the Liberals are asking us to protect them from themselves.”
QS Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois agreed that the appeal makes the Liberals look like a ‘disoriented’ party.
“It’s no small matter to ask to withdraw amendments they themselves tabled. I have not had a long career at the National Assembly, but I have never seen this,” said Nadeau-Dubois who would favour a longer ‘phasing in’ period to allow everyone to adapt to the new rules.
The Liberals would need the unanimous consent of all parties at the table including the CAQ to remove the amendment.
