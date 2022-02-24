Liberals criticize government's amendment to Bill 96

The opposition Quebec Liberals have criticized the Legault government for a new addition to Bill 96 that requires students in English CEGEPS to do three regular courses in French to graduate.
“They know it’s not popular to say they want to apply Bill 101 to CEGEPs, so they’re finding different ways to go ahead and do that,” said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade on Thursday during a visit to Dawson College.
The government made changes to Bill 96 on Wednesday and has moved to entrench in law a freeze on enrolment in English CEGEPS while expanding the capacity in French CEGEPS.
Anglade accuses the new amendments of preventing growth in anglophone GEGEPS and said the Quebec government is trying to apply Bill 101 without explicitly saying it. Anglade along with her Liberal colleagues called it ‘the politics of division’ and called it unacceptable.
“We believe in freedom. We believe in liberties. And what basically the CAQ government is doing is telling adults what they should be doing,” said Anglade.
