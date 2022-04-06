The Quebec Liberals are asking the other opposition parties and the CAQ to help them reverse the amendment to Bill 96 that would force English CEGEP students to pass three core course in French in order to graduate.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said that her party should have consulted with CEGEPs and realizes that the amendment to Bill 96 comes at a cost for Anglo students.
"We don’t want to have people fail. We don’t want to have students that fail," she said. "When you realize that something is not applicable, not only do you say it, but you bring up proposals to make the changes and that's what we've been saying and that's the message that we send to the CAQ."
Director General of the Federation of CEGEPs Bernard Tremblay said the federation was shocked when it first heard the news, and he knew the amendment would be problematic.
"We made a ‘mea culpa’ to the community. The result of the amendment far exceeds what we were expecting at the time," said Liberal MNA Andre Fortin.
Quebec Premier François Legault said the CAQ will look into the situation. "We have to discuss with the two other parties also what do we think about that," said Legault.
The Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire are in favour of the amendment.
