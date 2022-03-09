Last week this city lost a woman of grace and resolve. Leila Paperman passed away peacefully at 91. She was loved by her family and by the community within which she lived and served. A love she merited, a love she instilled, and throughout her life a well-deserved love reciprocated beyond measure by all who came in contact with her.
Her public story is well-known and should continue to stand as an example to all. She was a prominent and engaged leader of the Jewish community.She was President of ORT, the world’s largest Jewish education and vocational training NGO often travelling to Geneva for global meetings. She served as Federation CJA’s Women’s Philanthropy Campaign Chair in the 1970s and was a Governor at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, among so many other roles she accepted and excelled in.
But the public Leila is only half the story. And perhaps not the most important part for a lesson in life. Things didn’t come easy for her at the beginning. At fourteen she lost her father. She became a teacher and a beloved one at that. At Van Horne School her students celebrated her upcoming marriage to her beloved husband Herb. A marriage of soulmates that lasted 64 years. A perfect blend. As one of her grandsons alluded to at the funeral, Herb was the quiet conciliator. Leila the steel in a velvet glove.
But it was her character, commitment and candour that will forever inspire. I need to add a personal note here. Leila Paperman played a pivotal part in my life in my early twenties. I was very engaged in politics and in the Jewish community all the way through McGill Law. But, to put it mildly, I was rather brash and rarely pulled punches. One day I received a call to meet Leila. You couldn’t help but like her the minute you met her. She had style and was an audacious but elegant straight-talker.
Leila had an idea. She and her friends from Women’s Philanthropy wanted to start a Young Adult Division of Combined Jewish Appeal. And she wanted me to get involved. I was rather surprised and pointed out that I did not come from a wealthy family and wasn’t sure what I could bring to fundraising. Then she said something that has stayed with me all of my life. She said that, “fundraising was secondary. We want to teach our young people the importance of service and engagement.” I then asked, “But why me?” And she answered that I was one of the best young Jewish organizers around involved with all communities. That was the heart of Leila. An understanding of people and the ability to pull the best out of them.
I eventually chaired that division and established lasting friendships with her sons Joseph, Laurence and Ross who were engaged then and became important community leaders in their own rights. Leila’s words never left me. That was the heart of it. Service and engagement. What I loved about how she gave over her message was her directness. Absolute straight-talk. As another of her grandsons said at the funeral,”There was no BS with Leila.” There wasn’t. But she delivered her words with elegance and passion. You couldn’t say no. And she taught me how to temper my bruskness without ever compromising what I believed was true. That lesson too has stayed with me.
There was still more to Leila Paperman. When Herb passed, I wrote that he brought “conscience and compassion” to his profession and to his community. You can’t spend 64 years with someone without becoming an important partner in what they do. For Herb, Paperman and Sons was a communal service and responsibility never just a business. He passed that conscience and compassion onto his sons who still serve the way he did. I wrote that people would be stunned if they knew how many funerals were done for free. Such was the depth of the family’s empathy. But more than funerals, this family brought solace to people on a personal level one by one through the hardest times in their lives. And though Leila was not professionally involved, she took the time to seek out people and comfort them. Sometimes in person. Sometimes by phone. Sometimes with a letter. You won’t see that in the headlines but that was Leila.
And even for Herb, there were down days which he handled stoically and philosophically as his family described. But Leila was always there. Speaking the words of encouragement, retrospection and yes even joy. She was a true “Ezer Kenegdo.” I remember when I paid a shiva call after Herb’s passing she said to Joe and myself, “As much as this is a time to grieve it is also a time of remembrance and joy in what Herb’s life was and meant to so many.” This was the essence of Leila.
Ross once eloquently said of Herb, “Our purpose was instilled in us by him, and sometimes it was hard to tell where he began and where we entered.” Those words could well be applied to Leila. And that is the flame of memory that her sons and daughters-in-law — Joseph and Heather, Laurence and Kerry, Ross and Selena — and her grandchildren, with whom she forged uniquely close and everlasting bonds, as well as her great-grandchildren will keep in their hearts forever. And so too shall it be for the thousands she touched in her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.