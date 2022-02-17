Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 6°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around -7°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.