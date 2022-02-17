Quebec Premier Francois Legault claims he was aware that Eric Duhaime and the Conservative Party of Quebec would receive more support amid the most recent Léger poll results.
“I told you it was going to get tighter,” said Legault in reaction to the recent poll that now places the Conservatives in third place with 14 per cent of voting intentions, ahead of Québec Solidaire and the Parti Quebecois.
Conservative MNA Claire Samson said Duhaime is rising in popularity among Quebecers because he is ‘inclusive and unifying’ and predicted that the Conservatives will continue to garner voter intentions over time.
The Léger survey, conducted between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 included 1,017 adult participants and concluded that the Conservative Party is ranked second place among francophones and third place among 18–34-year-olds.
