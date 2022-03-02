On Wednesday, Quebec Solidaire cited a report that Premier Legault was seeking scientific evidence to support a curfew in the province hours before it was announced in December.
The report stated that just six hours before the Premier’s press conference, then Health Director Horatio Arruda emailed the National Institute of Quebec Public Health (INSPQ) and Senior Medical Strategy Consultant for Public Health Marie-France Raynault, looking for arguments to support the curfew to prepare for the question period.
Éric Litvak, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at INSPQ replied less than three hours before the scheduled press conference, saying that the INSPQ had no existing analysis specifically for the curfew and that it was too short notice to supply one that day.
“The government owes us explanations,” said Québec solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal. For weeks, the opposition has been asking the government to provide scientific evidence supporting the curfew that was in effect until Jan. 17.
The Health Ministry was questioned under the Access to Documents Act in January concerning what it used to assess the restrictive measure and to determine if it was effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
On Feb. 7, the Ministry said that the decisions that were adopted were ‘based on conclusive data collected by various organizations’ including the INSPQ. However, the INSPQ declared that it had no documents to support the effectiveness on the same day in response to another request.
An ethics notice that was requested by the Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, was allegedly issued on Dec. 29 but the two-page document is censored.
Arruda resigned two days before Premier Francois Legault decided to end the curfew.
