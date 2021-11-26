The Quebec government will offer “lump sum” payments to low income families, seniors and students after the holidays.
In his budget update, Finance Minister Eric Girard outlined several measures that will be taken to help Quebecers in light of the province’s revised projected deficit for this fiscal year -- $6.8 billion instead of $12.3 billion. Girard expects to balance the budget by 2028.
The Government called the economic initiatives a “mini budget.” After the “pandemic bills'' are paid, Girard said the Quebec government will be left with $4 billion that will be used to help stimulate the economy by creating more jobs, and helping low-income citizens. The economic growth forecast is 6.5 percent for 2021, according to Girard.
The budget will set aside $1.1 billion in refundable tax credits for parents who send their kids to non-subsidized daycares to promote a level playing field between private and public daycares. Families with an income of $60,000 to $100,000 are projected to save approximately $1,310 with this new system. The tax credits are retroactive for 2021. The social solidarity budget will be delegated $1.1 billion in an effort to help low income families pay for rent and food.
New measures include more tax credits for workers 60 and older who want to extend their career, as well as increasing the low-income senior assistance tax credit to a maximum of $400. Low income couples can receive a lump sum of $400 and single people will receive $275. A total of 3.3 million low income Quebecers will profit from this one-time payment after Christmas.
The government will invest $1.7 billion in scholarship programs for students in selected occupations (health, social services, education, child care, engineering, information technologies, and construction). This includes up to $9,000 for college students and $15,000 for university students. $2.9 billion will be invested in various sectors to hire and re-train up to 170,000 workers within five years.
The mini budget also includes $804 million to address surgery delays, $232 million to prevent domestic violence and offer support for victims, $65 million to fight increasing gun violence ($84 million already delegated to police), as well as $21 million to fight discrimination and racism.
