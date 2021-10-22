Premier François Legault has announced that the Quebec daycare system will undergo a "massive expansion" with the goal of eliminating waiting lists.
The new program, started at a time of daycare strikes and shortages of daycare spaces, is called "A place for every child." The plan is to create 37,000 additional subsidized daycare spaces by the 2024-2025 school year.
More specifically, 17,000 new subsidized spaces would be funded in the next few years, 1,000 extra spaces will be set aside for Indigenous communities, and 19,000 spaces are already under construction. Five thousand spaces will be created this school year, 10,500 in 2022-2023, 14,500 in 2023-2024 and an 6,100 in the last year of the program.
"I think this is good for kids, I think it's good for parents, but I think it's also good for Quebec's economy," Legault told the media.
A Quebec government press release says "almost 25 years after its creation, it's the first time that a government commits that every child will have a space," and "that all parents will be able to return to the workforce."
This is a big promise made even bigger by the fact that there is a present class-action lawsuit against the QC government for the Place 0-5 data breach. Hopefully, his desperation to bring parents back into the workforce won't come at the expense of our youth.
