A portion of the REM de l’Est light rail line project that was supposed to go through downtown Montreal will be abandoned due to lack of social acceptability according to Quebec Premier François Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec voiced its dissatisfaction with the REM de l’Est project which prompted Premier Legault and Mayor Plante to announce the changes to the project on Monday.
Several community groups and citizens also voiced their concern about how the construction of the rail line would affect the city’s landmarks. "Since day one, our goal has been to achieve the best possible public transit project in the eastern part of the Greater Montreal area," said Legault. "The project has evolved, over time, and it must continue to evolve. We are making the necessary adjustments to fulfill our commitment to build the REM de l'Est."
The Eastern section of the REM will be developed in sections that already have public support and will be linked into the metro. "The directions agreed upon by the City of Montreal and the Government of Quebec will allow the Eastern REM to offer a structuring transportation link to under-served sectors, while taking advantage of the existing network," said Plante.
The management of the updated project will be in the hands of the Ministère des Transports du Québec, the city of Montreal and the Société de transport in collaboration with the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM). The ARTM previously argued that the line would not be worth the $10 billion investment based on ridership habits in the east end in a report in February.
