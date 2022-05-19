Legal experts warn there are little to no guarantees in Bill 96 that there will be rights to health care and social services in English in Quebec despite Premier Legault assuring the public that there would be.
“To say there’s nothing here to worry about doesn’t seem to me to reflect what people are seeing in the text of the legislation,” said Robert Leckey, Dean of the Faculty of Law at McGill University. Leckey is also concerned that client-patient relationships will be affected to the point that they cannot communicate in their mother tongue, resulting in poorer health care services.
Lawyer Eric Maldoff and Chair of the Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services criticized the bill for prohibiting certain communications. “It’s one thing to legislate that certain communication is required, like everyone is entitled to be served in French,” said Madloff. “But to go the next step and say nobody can be treated in another language except if the law permits it is a completely different story.”
The bill as it stands, mandates all members of Quebec’s civil administration to use exclusively French in written and oral communications with their clients, with some exceptions. Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette referred to an amendment to the bill in February that makes sure Bill 96 does not supersede Section 15 of the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services, meaning that Anglophones will still have a right to receive those services in English.
Maldoff argues that the amendment is vague and pertains to health care emergencies rather than day-to-day functions, and that it does not cover youth services or mental health care where clear communication between health care professionals and clients is crucial.
Leckey believes that the amendments to the bill may only apply to case-by-case exemptions. “The exception for health may be interpreted narrowly — even limited to situations of life and death,” he said.
The bill also allows for public condemnation of employees who are seen violating its provisions which could subject workers to disciplinary measures such as suspension or dismissal. Maldoff argues that this may cause health care and social service workers to avoid speaking English out of fear of being reprimanded.
Lawyer Julius Grey is also worried about the implications on the health care system since there is no guarantee in the bill that new immigrants will be able to access health care in their language six months after they arrive in Quebec.
Maldoff points out that the bill will guarantee health care in English for ‘historic anglophones’, in other words those who are eligible to study in English, which means that over 300,000 anglophone citizens may no longer be eligible to receive health care services in English.
Advocates are asking that health and social services be exempt from Bill 96 to guarantee the rights of patients in Quebec to receive healthcare in their preferred language.
