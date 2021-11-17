Le Château is making a comeback online ahead of the holidays. This comes after filing for creditor protection in Oct. 2020 and closing all physical locations.
The company suffered a major financial hit in 2014. They had a five-year plan to close over 100 locations and return to profitability in 2020. The pandemic completely derailed the plan, and the doors were closed.
Suzy’s Inc, better known as Suzy Shier, took over Le Château in June. Customers will now find a section on the Suzy website dedicated to Le Château’s classic evening and cocktail gowns. There will be more collections available going forward.
The glamour capsule collection is Le Château’s re-emergence into the retail world. Next Spring, Le Château plans to have new collections available in 35 Suzy Shier locations around the country.
Le Château will also be expanding to include menswear, footwear, accessories and of course, affordable, high-quality dresses.
