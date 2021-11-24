The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) has begun Covid vaccination rollouts for children aged 5-11. Parents with kids enrolled in schools that are part of the LBPSB should be ready for more public clinics to be open in the next few weeks.
Daniel Paré , Director of the Quebec vaccination campaign, said that dates have been chosen by school and CISSS (health and social service centres) officials to bring in vaccination teams to respective locations.
Paré also said that parents will receive a consent form allowing their kids to get vaccinated at school. Parents are able to make appointments on the Clic-Santé website as usual.
While most LBPSB schools will have their own vaccination teams, some schools might host together. There will be a mobile clinic held this weekend at Beurling Academy in Verdun and at Verdun Elementary School on Monday. Schools will reach out to parents with more information.
Parents may also visit a public clinic at Gerry Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds. As of Wednesday, first dose appointments for children 5-11 are fully booked until mid-Dec.
