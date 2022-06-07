Hundreds of legal aid lawyers in Quebec go on strike this week, with more to come as lawyers and unions sound the alarm on delays in the justice system due to an underfunded court system and staff shortages.
"The delays are exploding right now in the criminal court and in the civil court," said Christian Daigle, president of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ).
Lawyers cited compensation as one issue in the current state of Quebec’s court system. The Montreal courthouse is short seven judges, 20 security guards and 40 clerks. Many civic court clerks have to work in criminal court in order to respect trial timelines set by Canada’s Supreme Court.
“We want a strong and competent legal aid network,” said Daniel Lessard, vice-president of the Federation of Legal Aid Lawyers. “We want to retain the best lawyers in our network, and one of the ways to do this is through parity."
The time limit for trials in provincial courts is 18 months and 30 months for Superior Courts to ensure trial rights are respected following the Jordan decision by the Supreme Court in 2016. Trials that exceed this timeframe would constitute a violation of a person's right under section 11 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"The Jordan ceiling, which is not negotiable, is there to ensure that trials are conducted within a reasonable period of time. And with the system faltering, they simply won't be," said criminal lawyer Eric Sutton.
He also cited serious risks associated with longer wait times in dealing with criminal trials. "If the state fails to put the resources together to allow that, the consequence is that someone will justifiably be released, and it could be someone who's a minor offender, someone who's perfectly innocent, or someone who's a dangerous offender," said Sutton.
Demonstrations are ongoing in front of courthouses across Quebec to address these issues and more are scheduled to be held in front of the National Assembly.
