Zumba al fresco

Grab the kids, some water bottles, and head for Parc de Lausanne.
For the next five Mondays, Loisirs St-Bruno de Laval is offering free one-hour family Zumba classes under the sky at 6:30 p.m.
With gyms, clubs and other activities slowly reopening in modified conditions, this is a great way to get in some serious cardio, balance, flexibility and muscle work, all to hot Latin rhythms.
All you need are running shoes, comfortable clothes and a (filled) water bottle, and to respect the guidelines, which include a two-metre distance between each participant.
Note that bathrooms are not open and places are limited. Those who register at
www.loisirsstbrunodelaval.com/activites-session-dete/#page-content will have priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.