Zones return, virtually with OSL

Les Zones musicales is back for a sixth season with a novel series of online musical events featuring the Orchestre symphonique de Laval and its conductor Alain Trudel.
Beginning this week, two videos will be unveiled each week on the zonesmusicales.laval.ca website for a limited time, as part of the revisited summer-fall 2021 programming.
In exclusive and custom-made film works, Laval residents can discover three performances by small OSL ensembles shot indoors and outdoors in various locations throughout Laval, with interpretations of well-known works by Mozart, Calixa Lavallée and Philip Glass. The video portraits made with two OSL musicians and conductor Alain Trudel will introduce passionate artists through intimate conversations on a journey through the urban, heritage and agricultural dimensions of the city, making classical music accessible to all.
To view the videos visit zonesmusicales.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.