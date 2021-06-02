A new initiative by the Laval Youth Prevention Program (PPJ-L) addresses victims and youth between 12 and 24 at risk of sexual exploitation.
Considering that the problem of sexual exploitation represents a major social and public health problem in Quebec and following the tabling of the report of the special commission on the sexual exploitation of minors as reported in The Suburban in December, it was necessary to implement a clinical project directly addressing the victims and young people at risk of this scourge.
Enter “Projet Z,” which brings together professionals ready to guide young victims or young people at risk of sexual exploitation, with a focus on accompanying and supporting these young people, helping them to regain control over their lives and to regain an identity of their own.
Projet Z will ensure a continuum of services and the establishment of a safety net among these vulnerable young people, by workers from the organization Travail de Rue Île de Laval (TRÎL). It is also deemed important that Projet Z be well known so stakeholders are asking workers, teachers, parents, to think about any young person who might need them and have them contact Projet Z.
The PPJ-L is comprised of the Laval Crime Victims Assistance Center (CAVAC), Laval Police, the CISSS Laval, Measures alternatives jeunesse de Laval (MAJL) and the Center de services scolaire de Laval.
For information visit www.zeroexploitation.ca
https://www.facebook.com/zeroexploitation/posts/2882763801965962
If you would like promotional material to display in your locales contact zero.exploitation@cavaclaval.com
