YouTubing libraries

Laval’s libraries met the challenge of shutdown with a virtual presence, directing users to YouTube, normally seen as anathema to reading but effectively keeping the love of books, stories and activities alive among the generation of Laval kids who are missing out on a year of library visits.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, the network has multiplied initiatives to replace their popular indoor programming, activities which quickly fill up as soon as they are unveiled. As a result, they have turned their lectures into video clips and have a YouTube channel, with all content available at all times – a rare occurrence among Quebec libraries says the city.
After proposing a rich line-up with their NUM Festival, held last week, Laval’s libraries continue their virtual momentum and by year end will offer nearly 25 new video segments created specifically by artists, story tellers and speakers. The content will be for all ages, in the form of truly diverse lectures and workshops.
Since July, three videos have been broadcast each week, classified as Jeunesse, Escapades, Techno et Vivre (Youth, Escapes, Techno and Living). The new capsules to be released by the end of the year can be viewed first with a subscription to notifications.
These include: La grande odyssée de Bagatelle, a series of fun and participatory stories about the creative world of stories and tales from yesterday to today. For children 4 to 10 years old, the next showing is for Halloween, October 29.
Happy birthday, Beethoven! Through anecdotes, quotations, and funny facts, discover the human being behind the composer and the richness of his contribution, with musicologist Catherine Mathieu and solo violin of the Laval Symphony Orchestra, Antoine Bareil, starting November 4.
Celebrate World Children’s Day with Ari Cui Cui who has put together a very special story and song and invites children to join her and her friends in discovering them. Starting November 20.
Check out the online Reading club, with host Carole Lamoureux offering a foray into Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. The plot features an inexperienced young girl and a middle-aged man with a heavy past. Starting November 28.
Finally, from December 1, take some advice from ludologist Sylvain A. Trottier, who will share his suggestions on board games available for lending among the library collections. (If you don’t know what a ludologist is, maybe it’s time to read up on it!)
For more information, check out all the programming at https://biblio.laval.ca/ and subscribe to the YouTube channel www.youtube.com/Biblioth%C3%A8quesdeLaval.
