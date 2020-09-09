Working towards eco-friendly fleet

Laval will begin to manage its rolling stock to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by setting targets for electrification of vehicles. The city needs some 1,000 vehicles to cover its 246 square-kilometre territory, but those vehicles produce nearly 47% of the GHG emissions the city generates.
Over the coming years, the administration’s decisions and actions will be prioritized by the electrification of vehicles; controlling fossil fuel consumption; optimization and smart management of rolling stock; and employee training and awareness.
The city already has some forty green light vehicles (hybrid or electric) and a few heavy and specialized electrified vehicles, including bicycles, ice resurfacers and electric forklifts. Laval’s fire department recently acquired six 100% electric vehicles and plans to acquire four more by next year. Two hybrid emergency vehicles and a plug-in hybrid vehicle are also used, the department to have a fully electrified fleet within a decade aside from combat trucks.
For more information on Laval’s rolling stock policy visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politique-gestion-ecoresponsable-materiel-roulant.aspx
