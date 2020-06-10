Work to begin on $24 million bus measures

Laval has begun the work to implement preferential bus measures as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the construction of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).
The work on the avenue de Bois corridor, part of Highway 440 and Chomedey Boulevard, begins this month by Roxboro Excavation. The $23.8 million project includes bus access on the shoulder; priority measures at traffic lights; geometric changes to street size and intersections; changes to traffic lights; approximately 500 temporary incentive parking spaces; urban redevelopment (street lighting, pavement structure, surface drainage, bike path, landscaping, etc.); natural mitigation measures in line with Quebec environment ministry requirements; tree and shrub planting on work areas, with the exception of farmland, and refurbishing the trail at the end of the work.
In February, the city announced that it had been mandated by the Regional Metropolitan Transportation Authority (ARTM) to design and build the infrastructure required for the implementation of preferential bus measures MPB, and proceeded with a massive tree felling that raised an outcry among residents and critics. An estimated 1,800 to 2,250 trees and shrubs, made up in particular of ash and buckthorn in all sizes were cut down. The resulting deforestation was carried out over 4.52 hectares on a 5- to 15-metre-wide strip. After the year-long work is complete, the city says some 3,520 trees and 5,280 shrubs will be planted in the fallow land and wood affected by the cut.
