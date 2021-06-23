Work begins on first eco-centre

It's official, work to build an eco-centre has begun in Laval.
The site, on boulevard Dagenais Ouest in Vimont is expected to take six months and involves creating a reception site and an access ramp to loading docks for unloading materials into containers. Each year 15,000 tons of materials will be collected and directed towards appropriate processing networks.
“The opening of this first of four eco-centres will allow us to reduce landfill and recuperate more and better” said Saint-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour, responsible for environmental issues. “It's a major advance for environmental protection in Laval.”
It is big news, but lost amid the announcement was an extremely rare sight in Laval, a non-partisan photo-op, almost unheard of over the last few years in terms of big announcements made by the administration. Particularly so in Laval, where municipal politics is largely infused with a “selfie” culture, and city councillors filling social media with positive - and often highly partisan - images of themselves.
The city’s official photographic release depicts Deputy Mayor and mayoralty candidate for Mouvement lavallois Stéphane Boyer alongside Fabreville city councillor and member of the Official Opposition, Claude Larochelle.
Ironically, the photo was taken only days before a large and well attended media event announcing cash for the city's aquatic complex, an outdoor event at which the Leader of the Official Opposition in Quebec's third largest city was barred from entering.
