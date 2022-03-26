A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Friday as flames raged through her Pont-Viau home.
A call to 911 reported the fire and smoke on the second floor shortly after noon in the duplex on rue Cousineau.
The building was evacuated but the woman was declared dead outside. There were no other injuries in the blaze which took more than 20 firefighters to extinguish. Most of the damage was confined to the second floor, and Laval police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.