Winter ready

Laval says it’s ready for winter.
The city says it’s undergoing an annual review of its operations, hiring workers and updating its equipment.
With 3,000 km of streets and 1,300 km of snow-covered sidewalks, each storm mobilizes nearly 400 people on public works teams, says the city, adding that citizens can do their part to help:
Shovel or blow snow on your property, not on the street or sidewalks; place collection bins on your property at the end of the driveway, not on the street or sidewalks; obey parking signs– removable signs take precedence over fixed signs; park your car 30 cm from the sidewalk or, if possible, in your driveway.
Carports must be a minimum distance of 60 cm (2 feet) from the sidewalk or 1.2 m (4 feet) from the street. The city’s snow patrol will be roaming the city to raise awareness of these small actions and enforce regulations.
To track snow removal operations visit neige.laval.ca
