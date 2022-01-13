Winter fete cancelled

Laval has cancelled its annual winter festival.
The 2022 edition of Laval en blanc, originally scheduled for January28-30 at the Nature Centre is off, thanks to the health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event offered mostly free and mostly outdoor attractions and activities like ice fishing, dog sled rides, fireworks, sledding, skating, snow sculpting, shows and more.
Citizens can still access outdoor facilities that the city offers in parks and woodlands for sliding, skating and many other activities. For more details, visit dehors.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.