What’s open / closed takes on new meaning this holiday season, with the city adjusting its service according to the pandemic restrictions.
As has been the case for most of the year, the measures aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure the protection and safety of municipal employees and the population, and will be maintained until January 11, 2021, but they may change depending on government decrees.
Municipal infrastructure and activities affected
Arenas: Individual free skating is permitted only under the following conditions: maximum 20 participants per 50-minute period (depending on the capacity of each arena), no access to changing rooms. Stick-puck activity is permitted in a family bubble only (reserved ice section). Online reservations are required according to the established schedule. No spectators will be admitted.
Hygiene measures remain in place: physical distancing of 2 metres, washing of hands, wearing a mask, etc. For information visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/patinage-libre-arenas-municipaux.aspx
Outdoor skating rinks:
Free skating: maximum of 25 people per rink.
Free hockey on boarded rinks: maximum of 8 participants playing together.
Respect the 2 metre distances at all times.
For Bleu Blanc Bouge rink in Parc Émile: free skating and stick and puck activities according to an established schedule, and online reservations are required. Note that the park cabins are not open, except to access toilets. Outdoor benches will be available to put on skates.
Outdoor rinks and their status: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/patinoires-exterieures.aspx
Swimming pools: Due to school closures, free swim has been suspended at Vanier, Josée-Faucher and Poly-Jeunesse swimming pools until January 11, 2021 inclusive. Free swim at Honoré-Mercier swimming pool is by reservation only. Hygiene measures remain in place.
For the schedule visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/piscines-interieures.aspx
Centre de la nature: Limited places for sliding, skating and cross-country skiing. Online reservations are required for the entire winter period. Free hockey on the strip ice rink: maximum of 8 participants playing together. Note that cabins are only open to access toilets. Outdoor benches will be available to put on skates.
For information visit: https://www.laval.ca/lieux/Pages/Fr/centre-de-la-nature.aspx
Community centers: Access to a multi-purpose room to move with the family in 6 community centers. Online reservations are required for a one-hour time slot, with use of the room by one family bubble at a time only. In effect until January 3, inclusive.
For details visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/acces-a-mon-centre.aspx
Libraries remain accessible to the public for lending at the counter, according to the applicable instructions and the opening hours already in effect. The multiservice counter is closed from December 21 to January 5 inclusively. It will be possible to make an appointment for January 6 as of January 3.
Online reservations for all activities mentioned can be made at inscriptions.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.