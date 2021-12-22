What's open, closed

Most of Laval’s municipal services are operating on a holiday schedule beginning this week.
The Citizens' Relations Desk (in-person reception for information requests, parking stickers, etc.) Closed from December 24 at noon to January 4 inclusively.
Cat and dog permit counter: closed from December 24 at noon to January 4 inclusively.
Tax, evaluation, engineering and urban planning counters are closed December 24 at noon to January 4 inclusively.
311 telephone service:
Open December 24 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
December 25-26 and January 1-2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
December 27 and January 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
December 28 to 30 and January 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On social media, general questions and comments on various accounts will be addressed but may exceed expected response times.
Collection of organic materials, household waste, recyclable materials and bulky items is offered according to the usual schedule. Chomedey and Fabreville dry material reception areas are open December 28-30 and closed December 24, 25, 27, 31, January 1, 3 inclusively.
Libraries are open December 27-30, 12-5 p.m. Closed December 24, 25, 26, 31, January 1, 2.
Maison des arts and Salle Alfred-Pellan: closed December 24, 25, 27, 31, January 1, 3 inclusively.
East and west Citizens' reception desks and neighbourhood Police stations (PDQ) 2, 3, 5 and 6 are closed December 24, 25, 31, January 1. Police headquarters are closed December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. Gendarmerie open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Urgences sociales is closed December 24 at noon to January 4 inclusively. For emergency, call 911.
Municipal court, closed from December 24 at noon to January 4 inclusively.
Centre de la nature and the Municipal pound are open according to the usual schedule.
Arenas and administrative offices: open December 27-30; closed December 24, 25, 26, 31, January 1 and 2. Outdoor skating rinks are closed with some exceptions.
Indoor pools are closed December 24, 25 and 31, as well as January 1.
Read more at www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/horaire-services-municipaux-jours-feries.aspx
