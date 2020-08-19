Wear it well!

Laval’s health authorities are urging residents to not let up in their efforts to keep themselves and their neighbours healthy and are launching an awareness-raising campaign to press home the message.
Despite the reduction in the number of cases of COVID-19 and the gradual lifting of the lockdown, “it is critical to pursue our awareness-raising efforts among the public regarding the need for continued protection measures and physical distancing,” says a statement from the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval.
“The pandemic is not over yet. Face masks and face coverings are now mandatory in enclosed or partially enclosed public places and it is crucial to continue protecting ourselves, washing our hands often and keeping our distance,” cautions CISSS Director Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier. “Wearing a mask does not mean we can stop using the other measures. It’s quite the opposite: our efforts must continue.”
The use of masks or face coverings is mandatory in public places and on public transit but does not replace hand hygiene or physical distancing measures required by public health authorities. “It is also important to understand that even if cases have gone down in recent weeks, “the pandemic could return in full force.”
In addition to promoting responsible behaviour, the new campaign will also focus on the proper way to wear a mask. “Even though masks are mandatory, they often are not worn correctly or are handled too much, reducing their effectiveness to limit the spread of the virus.” To address this challenge, a poster will be distributed in many locations in Laval and made available at lavalensante.com for merchants who wish to download it and post it in their place of business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.